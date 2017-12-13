EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s longest-serving president Dr. Earl Lazerson was celebrated for his leadership and generosity during a reception hosted by Library and Information Services (LIS) on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the Friends Corner of Lovejoy Library.

A crowd of SIUE administrators, faculty, staff, alumni and retirees attended the special event which honored Lazerson for the donation of his expansive collection of more than 2,000 books, comprising mathematics-focused materials he collected for more than 65 years. The President Earl Lazerson Collection will be preserved in the Louisa H. Bowen University Archives & Special Collections unit of Lovejoy Library. The book titles are listed in the library’s online catalog.

“Dr. Lazerson has had an amazing effect on this institution, and we are grateful for his incredible vision and commitment to the growth and development of SIUE,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “The gift of his impressive collection of books will offer unique insights, and positively enhance the academic knowledge of researchers, students and faculty.”

“It is wonderful to have you back on campus,” Pembrook told Lazerson. “We cannot thank you enough for this collection and your influence on this great institution.”

Lazerson, who served the institution from 1979-93, expressed his appreciation for those in attendance and his delight for the opportunity to converse with many people who he recalls with “great fondness and affection.”

“At a time like this, I think back particularly on the inhabitants of Southwestern Illinois who had the vision and desire to have an institution of higher learning available for their children,” Lazerson said. “I cannot begin to express how grateful I feel to them for the contributions they made. Most significantly, in terms of bringing the vision to fruition, I thank Delyte Morris, the founding father of this institution, John Rendleman, whose spirit pervades this place, and Buzz (Kenneth) Shaw, who wonderfully served as president and as system chancellor.”

“Above all,” he continued. “I want to thank the students, faculty and staff who make SIUE the vibrant place it is. This institution offers so much to this region that it is impossible to begin to catalog how it has been transformed and what is taking place here. I thank you all for coming, and I especially thank the spirit of the creators.”

During the reception, the University presented Lazerson with a commemorative photo and proclamation.

