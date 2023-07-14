EDWARDSVILLE - Former SIUE Chancellor Dr. Vaughn Vandegrift died Tuesday, July 11. He was 76.

Dr. Vandegrift served as SIUE's seventh chancellor from 2004-2012. He was a visionary leader, a dedicated educator and a true Cougar at heart. Vandegrift was the major player in SIUE graduating to the highest level of intercollegiate competition. His vision would lead SIUE to begin the transition to NCAA Division I status after the completion of the 2007-08 season. He also would forge SIUE into the Ohio Valley Conference, leading the intercollegiate program that would help increase its connection to alumni and the surrounding community.

During his tenure, he spearheaded numerous initiatives which elevated the visibility of the University. He led SIUE to national recognition as one of U.S. News & World Report's up-and-coming universities and facilitated numerous construction and infrastructure projects — paving the way for the University to reach its largest enrollment in the history of the school in 2011.

His work was instrumental to the success of SIUE's programs and the development of professional and community leaders. His efforts in promoting SIUE to even higher levels of academic excellence are still being felt.

Services and an obituary are yet to be released.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Vaughn and Sue Vandegrift Chancellor's Scholarship.

Let the SIUE community celebrate the remarkable legacy Chancellor Vandegrift leaves behind. As he always said, "Be bold. Be achievers. And always be a Cougar."

Watch this video that highlights Dr. Vandegrift's long-lasting impact on SIUE.

