COTTAGE HILLS - Former Riverbender.com reporter Madelaine Gerard reported she was a victim of what seems to be a current trend of car break-ins Thursday morning.

Gerard said she discovered the window of her locked car Thursday morning, and stated it probably happened in the "wee hours of the morning" at her home in Cottage Hills. She said her fiance, whose car was unlocked, also had his car invaded. Gerard said nothing of value was taken, adding jokingly the only things in her car were CDs. She said the contents of her glove compartment were also on her passenger seat - showing signs of rummaging.

"It's just sad knowing how many cars have been broken into in the area, and I've been thinking we got off lucky - it could have happened a long time ago," Gerard said. "We're definitely going to invest in security cameras now. People need to lock their cars, and whether you lock them or not, don't leave valuables inside."

Neighbors in the immediate vicinity of her home did not report their vehicles having anything missing or any windows broken. Gerard said she filed a report with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and was working with local business, Abbey Glass, to repair the window.

