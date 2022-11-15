Former President Trump Announces Third Campaign For White House
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House.
“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his “Make America Great Again” slogan.
“America’s comeback starts right now," he said, formally beginning the 2024 Republican primary.
“We are a nation in decline,” he said. “We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way.”
Donald’s daughter Ivanka, released a statement after the announcement, saying that she does not plan to be involved in his campaign.
“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said in a statement.
