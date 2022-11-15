PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House.

Former President Donald Trump“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“America’s comeback starts right now," he said, formally beginning the 2024 Republican primary.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are a nation in decline,” he said. “We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way.”

Donald’s daughter Ivanka, released a statement after the announcement, saying that she does not plan to be involved in his campaign.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said in a statement.

More like this:

Alton Marine Rises To The Ranks Of Warrant Officer: Career Shaped By Service, Sacrifice — and Riverbend Roots
Jul 4, 2025
Puddle of Mudd Lead Singer on How He'll Prepare for the Show at Alton Amphitheater
2 days ago
"God's Got This": Man Shares Testimony of Making Mistakes and Trusting God
Jun 26, 2025
Godfrey Man Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Crocheted Granny Square
Jul 1, 2025
Racer Explains Preparation and Passion Ahead of Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship
2 days ago

 