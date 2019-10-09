ALTON - Former Marquette Catholic players will honor the late Ron Holtman, legendary head football coach from 1955-1966, at halftime of the Marquette home football game on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Kickoff for the game against Dupo is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Public School Stadium.

After his 11-year stint at Marquette, Coach Holtman went on to lead the Mary Institute Country Day School (MICDS) football program to seven Missouri state championships and seven state championships in golf.

Holtman died in 2018 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Maggie, who will be in attendance on Saturday. Former students and players of Holtman are invited to attend.





