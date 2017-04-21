ALTON - Metro Sports was purchased by a its new owner at the end of March 2017, and with that acquisition comes a name change, among other innovations.

New owner Tom Maxwell said he wanted to enter the fitness field after working with orthopedic implants as a career. His wife, Vickie Maxwell, operates Fitness and Fun in Bethalto. His venture into the world of fitness officially occurred on March 30, 2017, when he purchased Metro Sports and renamed it The Max Sports. The name change is not only a reflection of his last name, it is also a reflection of Tom Maxwell's commitment to make the location into meeting every goal and potential in his vision.

After taking ownership, Tom Maxwell hired two experienced people to manage operations. Lucas Hale, who has seven years worth of experience as a personal trainer, including three years in a non-profit wellness center, is the main operations manager of The Max Sports. He is responsible for ensuring the happiness of members, overseeing general operations and taking initiative for community outreach.

"We've already attended the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) Business After Hours event, and have worked with the Special Olympics and Lift for Life out of St. Louis," Hale said.

Hale also said he has spoken with several other businesses in the Alton area to showcase the facilities and programs available for employees with the hope of assisting local businesses in fitness.

Britney Di Ulio is the Program Director at The Max Sports, and her responsibility is bringing more programs for members of The Max Sports to enjoy. She said many of the classes and programs instituted by Metro Sports are carrying over, but she hopes to add more to the mix. Among her ideas are Punching Out Parkinsons - a boxing program for people suffering with that illness - and a martial arts program for youth.

Di Ulio brings a lot of experience in the field of exercise, having attained a Master's Degree in Exercise Psychology from SIUE. She has also worked for non-profit wellness centers.

While The Max Sports may ultimately be a for-profit business, it operates for a greater purpose, Tom Maxwell said. Currently, he operates a non-profit within the building's walls called "Max for Kids." Max for Kids is a 501(c)3 organization, which has the goal of introducing kids to the world of fitness, and possibly even instituting some other aspects of overall wellness, such as mentoring and tutoring in the future.

In fact, all memberships registered in May will see 20 percent of the fee go to Max for Kids, Tom Maxwell said.

"We don't want any kid or family to not be able to take advantage of our programs," Tom Maxwell said.

The facility includes an Olympic-sized heated swimming pool, a full-size gym, several weight rooms and classrooms. Saunas, hot tubs and even a tanning bed are also available for members. The staff said several renovations are also being done in the interior, including painting and minor construction. Hale said a lot of the older equipment is going to be replaced, and the rooms will be adjusted to maximize member satisfaction.

"Our big focus is on membership," Hale said. "We want them to be happy, and we want to listen to them."

Membership costs are $25 a month for a single membership, or $275 yearly. Single parent rates are $35 a month, or $375 paid yearly and include one adult with children aged 12-21 within a household. Daycare facilities are also provided with membership. Couples are $40 a month, or $430 yearly. Family rates are $50 a month or $540 yearly, and include two adults and children aged 12-21 within a household.

Discounts are available for seniors, veterans, police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

The Max Sports is located at 2300 Henry St. in Alton. Hale said potential members should come visit and take the free tour.