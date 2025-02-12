CHICAGO — Michael Madigan, the former Illinois House Speaker and longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, was convicted of conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in a high-profile corruption trial that has drawn significant attention.

A jury found him guilty on 10 counts while acquitting him of seven others, leaving six counts unresolved after more than 10 days of deliberation.

Madigan, who held his position for over three decades and once led the Democratic Party of Illinois, was implicated in schemes involving the state’s largest utility, ComEd, and efforts to secure a state board position for a Chicago alderman. The trial, which began in October 2024, featured testimony from over 60 witnesses.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued these comments after the Madigan verdict:

“Trust in public officials is hard-earned. Public service ought to be a high calling for honest people with integrity. And those who violate the public’s trust must be held accountable if confidence in the system is to be restored. The Madigan verdict by a jury of everyday Illinoisans is an important message to anyone in government — or those thinking about public service — that if you choose corruption you will be found out, and you will be punished. This week has been a vital reminder that we must maintain our vigilance in cleaning up government and always put the people we serve first.”

Following the verdict, area State Senator Erica Harriss emphasized the necessity for ethics reform in Illinois, calling the conviction a “clear call to action” to address the entrenched culture of corruption. She stated that the time for strengthening ethics laws is now, as lawmakers prepare for a new General Assembly session.

State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) issued the following statement after the Mike Madigan verdict was announced:

“Former Speaker Michael Madigan has plagued Illinois with his organized corruption and today’s guilty verdict speaks to all citizens that bad behavior by politicians will have consequences,” said Rep. Schmidt. “Republicans continue to call for ethics reform, truth, and transparency from state government. The culture of corruption in Illinois has had a negative impact on the General Assembly and the people who are served by elected officials. This verdict is a good start, but we have a lot of work to do to make sure that we move past the ‘Madigan Way’ in the General Assembly."

Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) released the following statement in reaction to today’s guilty verdict on ten counts of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud in the federal corruption trial of former Speaker of the House Michael J. Madigan:

“This trial laid bare the corruption and insider dealmaking that were the hallmarks of Speaker Madigan’s reign. Decades of absolute power, controlling every aspect of the legislative and political process in Illinois. Madigan abused his power to reward party loyalists and political hacks with ghost jobs, while enriching himself personally and politically. What this months-long trial made perfectly clear was that Mike Madigan was the Godfather of the Democrats’ Culture of Corruption.”

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie had this statement on the Madigan guilty verdict:

“House Republicans remain determined in demanding meaningful reform to restore trust in our government and serve the interests of Illinois families. Today’s federal court verdict convicting Mike Madigan, the former Speaker of the House whose 40-year reign casts a long shadow over Illinois politics, on 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud underscores the urgent need for action.

“House Republicans are committed to fighting for robust reforms that prioritize the needs of Illinois families over political self-interest. It’s time to end the culture of corruption and deliver the honest, transparent government our state deserves.”

