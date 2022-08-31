ALEDO, IL - Chris Sullivan, police chief in the city of Aledo, IL., was indicted Monday on a battery charge that allegedly occurred during an arrest.

The police chief was also indicted on two counts of official misconduct. Sullivan surrendered to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Riverbender.com contacted Sullivan, and he said at this time he could not comment because it is a pending charge.

Sullivan was a long-time Alton Police officer and former chief. He was also a former chief of police in Grafton.

Sullivan had a bond set at $10,000, with 10 percent to apply.

