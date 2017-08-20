BETHALTO - Former Chicago Bears linebacker and Civic Memorial alumni Joe Odom returned to the Bethalto campus this weekend for the alumni football game against East Alton Wood River.

Odom said it's been too long since he's been back but there's nothing like coming back home.

After many kind word of recognition from the Mayor Alan Winslow and Coach Parmentier, Odom said it's a great feeling to put on the pads and help give back to the Civic Memorial football program.

"I just want get out there. Have a little fun, get my jersey dirty," Odom said. "It's just a lot of fun to play ball again with these guys. When you finish that last game of high school you're like that's it. It's just a really neat feeling. It's scary as heck putting the pads on again after ten years, but it's for a great cause. It's for a great reason."

Odom says he wants to be bigger part of the team and one way or another he's going to.

"It's exciting," Odom said. "It feels like high school. It's fun. We just got to be smart out there. It's kind of scary. I know what entails afterward, putting on the pads. I'm going to go out there and play hard, I'm going to put my jersey on get dirty."

Civic Memorial and East Alton Wood River alumni stormed the field Saturday night for East Alton Wood River high school for the alumni game. Full results and photos from the alumni game coming on Riverbender.com.

