EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Paula Buscher announced the appointment of Dodie Dunson as the program's newest assistant coach.

"I'm excited on being a part of the SIUE family," said Dunson. "I believe in the vision that Coach Buscher has for the program. I'm looking forward to embracing the tradition that she has built here and the passion to help elevate the program to another level."

Dunson joins SIUE after spending the past two seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations for the men's and women's basketball programs at Western Illinois.

"Dodie is a high-character person and a great addition to our coaching staff," said Buscher. "He has a passion for helping student-athletes reach their potential on the court and in the classroom. Dodie has a tremendous work ethic and will help make a positive impact on our program. I am excited for him to get started and hit the ground running."

Dunson was a standout player for Bradley, helping the Braves to a runner-up finish in the 2009 College Insider Tournament. He was the team's captain for three seasons.

After leaving Bradley, he began to pursue a career in coaching. He started as a the Director of Team Basketball Operations and Recruiting Coordinator for Team Illinois AAU Education and Athletic Program, serving as the head coach for the 17U/16U team from 2009-2013.

He coached as a volunteer at Bloomington High School on the varsity team from 2011 to 2013, helping to turn a last place team with three wins into an 18-win squad that finished third in its conference.

Dunson served one season as an assistant coach at the junior college ranks. He was the men's basketball assistant at Wabash Valley College during the 2013-14 season with responsibilities that included coaching, scouting, recruiting and camps.

A native of Bloomington, Dunson started his collegiate playing career at Iowa State. He is ranked fourth all-time at Iowa State for most three-pointers made by a freshman. He later transferred to Vincennes University for one season, helping the Trailblazers to a 28-6 record. He was named MVP of the National Junior College Association of America District 3 Tournament and led the team to a 2008 NJCAA National Tournament appearance. He completed his collegiate career at Bradley.



As a senior, Dunson was voted a first team member of the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team. He made the Dean's List at Bradley, was a Lowe's Senior CLASS "Top 10" finalist, and member of the Illinois Kappa Chapter of the National Athlete Honors Society (Chi Alpha Sigma).



Dunson holds a bachelor's degree in social work from Bradley (2011) and currently is pursuing a master's in Sports Management at Western Illinois.

