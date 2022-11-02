ALTON - Retired Alton Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Harris died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. A dedicated member of the Alton Fire Department, Mark began his career on April 17, 1991, and quickly advanced through the ranks becoming an Engineer on January 4, 1995.

Mark advanced to the Captain position on May 20, 2000, Assistant Chief on December 4, 2005, Deputy Chief on May 28, 2009, Battalion Chief on May 26, 2013, and Deputy Chief again on September 1, 2013. He finally ended his career with the Department on May 5, 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton in the chapel. The Gent Funeral Home is located at 2409 State Street in Alton. Funeral services will immediately follow.

A Fire Department Walk-Through will be conducted at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, led by the active and retired members of the Alton Fire Department with surrounding fire departments following in honor of Deputy Chief Harris.

Gent Funeral Home said full obituary information is to come.

More like this: