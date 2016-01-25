Form builder in CMS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Here is a quick tutorial on how to use the section. Log into the CMS. Click on ‘Forms’. This page is set up similar to pages, the first screen is the creation screen, and the built forms are below.

To create a new form you need to give it name. Keep in mind the name of the form will come over to the client as part of the subject line. Enter the email address where the form is to be submitted. CC and BCC options are available. If you would like to CC more than one email address, the format is like this: someone@gmail.com; someone@yahoo.com < separate out the email addresses with ‘;’. Next drag and drop the ‘form elements’ on to the stage. Form this example I will we using the ‘text field’.

Click on the edit button to change the label and name of the form element. In this example the Label will be First name, I will also change the default ‘name’ to first-name. The form name is name of the variable that is sent from the users machine to the server. Each name in a form has to be unique and must not contain any spaces. The form generator will force ‘-‘ in place of spaces for you automatically. *Keep in mind that the ‘name’ value will so the identifier sent to the email address defined once submitted. After changes have been made, you much click the edit button to save the changes. You may then click on the ‘save’ button to save the form.

Once the form the is saved, you can then paste the form embed code onto any page to render the form. You will notice that captcha is already on the form.

That's it. The form can be modified at any time to add, edit or remove fields. Let me know if you have any questions.