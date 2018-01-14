ST. LOUIS - Two rounds of snow are expected today through Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

There remains some uncertainty on the exact amounts but currently, most areas are expected to see around one inch total, with some areas seeing up to two inches for both events.

The first round is expected to be scattered snow showers today, primarily along and north of Interstate 70 in the late morning-afternoon-early evening. These snow showers will produce some spotty light snow accumulations ranging from a dusting to around a half inch.

A more widespread threat of snow is expected from late this evening through the overnight hours and into Monday. This band of snow will accompany a strong cold front moving southward. Snow accumulations will average around an inch with the band tonight and Monday. Combined snow totals for the two rounds could be near 2 inches in some areas.