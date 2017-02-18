EDWARDSVILLE – Students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville put on their dancing shoes for an amazing cause this Saturday.

For 12 straight hours, more than 300 participants arrived at the Meridian Ballroom at SIUE to participate in the SIUE Dance Marathon, a one-of-a-kind event that raises awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals like SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center and Children’s Hospital.

Tyler Herron, SIUE Dance Marathon executive board member and new and current outreach coordinator, worked throughout the school year to recruit dancers to the marathon.

“The SIUE dance marathon is a big celebration in the month of February to celebrate our fundraising totals that we had done throughout the year,” said Herron, “but the deeper meaning of the dance marathon is to recognize that there are children out there who may not be able to dance and there are nurses and families who work long hours to help these children. We’re just here to celebrate the kids who have a rougher childhood and to give back to them.”

Participants literally danced the night away, or at least until midnight, to raise funds for online campaigns led by dozens of students. Throughout the day, they had several opportunities for people to donate, including purchasing a $10 sit-down pass so folks could rest their feet for ten minutes and by placing their friends in “jail” and “bailing them out” with a small donation to overall fund.

According to their website, Children's Miracle Network is the only children’s charity committed to having 100 percent of the funds raised stay local to support local kids. Since inception, Miracle Network Dance Marathons have raised more than $150 million for kids across North America- ensuring that no child or family fights pediatric illness or injury alone.

