BELLEVILLE – May 10, 2023 – For the fourth year in a row, Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), has received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among large water utilities in the Midwest, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. https://www.jdpower.com/business/utilities/waterutility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study Illinois American Water also ranked #1 in the first year of the J.D. Power Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study in 2016.

No other water utility in the Midwest large segment has earned the award four consecutive years. Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli commended employees for their focus and commitment to customers. “Our employees in every district of Illinois place our customers at the center of everything we do. Every day, our team strives to deliver excellent service at a good value, not for recognition, but because it is the right thing to do. To be recognized by J.D. Power for four years in a row is an incredible accomplishment. I am very proud of our team.”

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM measures satisfaction among residential customers of 90 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers and is reported in four geographic regions and two size categories: Midwest Large, Midwest Midsize, Northeast Large, Northeast Midsize, South Large, South Midsize, West Large and West Midsize. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining 32 attributes in six factors (listed in order of importance): quality and reliability; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service. In addition to ranking #1 in the Midwest Large region, Illinois American Water also achieved the highest score in the Midwest Large region for five of the six factors measured within the 2023 study – price, conservation, billing and payment, communications and customer service.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our customers look to us to deliver timely information about their service, including tips on how to reduce water waste and more. We’re proud of our track record for customer satisfaction and thank our customers for the confidence and trust they place in us,” continued Losli. For more information about the J.D. Power 2023 Water Utility

Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/utilities/water-utility-residential-customersatisfaction-study.

About Illinois American Water Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook. Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK) , is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook. About American Water With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company.

The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.