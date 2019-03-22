ALTON – Several local bands will be playing in honor of fallen Capt. Jake Ringering and Luke Warner of the Godfrey Fire Protection District Saturday, March 23, at Bottoms Up Bar and Grill on Fosterburg Road.

Owner Josh Carroll said the event will begin with music at noon. People will be able to have access to a limited menu at $10 a plate with $2.50 from each plate going directly to the family of Ringering as well as the continued recovery and family of Warner.

Both firefighters from the Godfrey Fire Protection District were injured when a wall fell outwards from a mutual aid call for a home on fire in Bethalto on March 5. Ringering perished from his injuries at Alton Memorial Hospital and Warner was taken by air to a St. Louis Hospital in stable condition. He underwent surgery and was returned home by that weekend. His recovery is still ongoing.

Carroll said donations will be taken to the approved accounts at Carrollton Bank established by the fire protection district in honor of each firefigher. He said they will be divided between each account.

Bands playing include Blackwater Revival, Flatliner, Borderline and Doppelganger. Music will continue until 1 a.m. A silent auction will also take place with several items up for bid donated from businesses across the area. A specially-made corn hole bag set featuring the engine number of the vehicle giving Ringering his last call of duty as well as the insignia of the Godfrey Fire Protection District. It will be among the items offered for auction.

Bottoms Up Bar and Grill is located at 2204 Fosterburg Road in Alton.

