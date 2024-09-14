EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville cheerleaders and fans will rally behind the Tigers football team at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Edwardsville High Stadium. The game, originally scheduled for Friday night in Jackson, Mo., was moved after social media threats led to the cancellation of classes in the Jackson School District.

Both Edwardsville and Jackson come into the game with 1-1 overall records. Edwardsville secured a 14-7 victory against Glenwood in its opener but suffered a close 22-21 defeat to Lawrence Central, Ind., in its second game. Jackson, on the other hand, faced a tough 44-7 loss to CRCP in its first game but bounced back with a commanding 49-26 win over Cahokia in their second outing.

Article continues after sponsor message

The decision to relocate the game was made to ensure the safety of students.

Edwardsville High Stadium is expected to host a large turnout as the Tigers look to leverage their home-field advantage.

More like this: