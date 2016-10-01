FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, STAUNTON 0: Lucas Kaiser scored on a touchdown pass and Dakotah Corby had an interception return for a touchdown as Piasa Southwestern defeated Staunton 14-0 in a South Central Conference clash in Staunton Friday night.

“It was a wet, sloppy game,” said Piasa Bird coach Aaron Fricke. “We had several chances inside their 20 to score and unfortunately, some penalties killed those drives. But the defense carried us in the most crucial moments, including two goal-line stands in the second half.

“I am very proud of these boys for getting to three wins this season after losing so many starters from last season. Hopefully, we can get two more.”

Southwestern went to 3-3 overall and in the SCC with the win, while the Bulldogs fell to 1-5 overall and in the league; the Birds host Vandalia and Carlinville the next two weeks and finish the season at Roxana.

WATERLOO 34, JERSEY 28 (OT): Scott Nanney tied the game with a 4-yard touchdown run, then won it in overtme on a 2-yard run as Waterloo defeated Jersey 34-28 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Waterloo Friday night.

Drew Sauerwein threw for two touchdowns and ran in for another for the Panthers (1-5 overall, 0-3 MVC), while Blake Wittman had a 62-yard touchdown run late in the opening term. Sauerwein hit Wittman and Brandon Baalman on his TD passes.

Sauerwein went 11-for-22 for 207 yards and two touchdowns; Baalman had 22 carries for 65 yards to lead the Panthers. Ross Schrader was 11-for-20 for 100 yards for the Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 2-1 in the league), with Nanney getting 116 yards rushing on 25 carries and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Jersey travels to Mascoutah next week, then closes out at home against Highland and on the road at Columbia.

ROXANA 48, LITCHFIELD 7: Roxana couldn't have picked a better time to get their first win of the season Friday night.

The Shells defeated Litchfield 48-7 to go to 1-5 overall and in the South Central Conference – and got their first win on Homecoming. The Purple Panthers remained winless at 0-6 overall and in the league.

Joey Johnson scored four times for the Shells and ran for 229 yards on the night, while Wyatt Kirkpatrick scored for Roxana in his role as Jordan Hawkins' replacement – Hawkins is out for the season with injury – and Michael Cherry also scored.

The Shells travel to Gillespie next week and close the season out at home against Staunton and Piasa Southwestern.

O'FALLON 44, GRANITE CITY 34: Granite City freshman quarterback Freddy Edwards scored three touchdowns and ran for 249 yards in the opening term before O'Fallon shut him down en route to a 44-34 Southwestern Conference win at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field Friday night.

Edwards wound up with 326 yards on the ground for the night, while the Panthers' Mason Hewitt ended up with 245 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Edwards scored on runs of 61, 44 and 36 yards in that opening term.

The Warriors fell to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the league. Granite City host Alton for their Homecoming next Friday, then close out the season at Belleville West and Edwardsville.

SCORES

East St. Louis 20, Edwardsville 10

Collinsville 33, Alton 30

Mount Olive 26, Metro East Lutheran-Madison 8

Highland 26, Civic Memorial 21

Belleville Althoff 44, Marion 20

Breese Central 42, Red Bud 33

Carlinville 51, Gillespie 7

Carrollton 54, North Greene 14

Centralia 48, Cahokia 32

Concord Triopia 20, Beardstown 15

Jacksonville 42, Lincoln 0

Pana 37, Greenville 12

Vandalia 34, Hillsboro 27 (OT)

