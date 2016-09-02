ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – The football teams from Granite City, Roxana, Civic Memorial, Metro-East Lutheran and Bunker Hill High Schools are in for one interesting night of play this Friday night at arenas throughout the region.

Between the prospects of the glory of winning two games in a row or the possible redemption of earning a victory after falling short in week one, this week’s play can change the tone of the season for the young athletes headed out on the field.

After last week’s heartbreaking 39-35 loss against the Jersey Panthers, the Granite City Warriors are traveling south to Carbondale High School Friday night. On the 27th, the Terriers narrowly defeated their opponents from Murphysboro with a score of 14-13, stretching their record to 1-0.

The Bunker Hill Minutemen defeated the Metro-East Lutheran Knights in a 30-14 victory on the road. This week, the team will travel over two hours to Farmer City, Ill. to face the Knights. Metro-East will host Lighthouse Christian Academy of Springfield, Mo,. on Friday. Last week, the Chargers lost 42-0 to the Ava High School Bears who also hail from Missouri.

The Roxana Shells had some trouble getting the ball into the zone last week at Carlinville High School, losing in a shutout with a score of 54-0 against the Cavaliers. This week, the Shells travel yet again to face the Pana High School Panthers. Pana started their season strong with a 49-0 shutout against Staunton High School last Friday.

Civic Memorial started their season with a 30-0 sweep win last week against the Explorers at home. Friday, the Eagles will return to Hauser Field for a battle against the Salem High School Wildcats. The Wildcats fell last week to the Centralia Orphans 22-0.

