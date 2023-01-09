ROXANA - Chase Allen has been a special athlete for Roxana High School. He played the tackle position for the Shells’ football team and is also a wrestler.

Coach Wade DeVries said Chase has been a leader in the weight room, which has played a large part in his success on the gridiron and in wrestling.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Allen is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

“Chase has been an essential part of our defense for the past three seasons,” Coach DeVries said. “Because of his position, nose tackle, he does not often have the stats or get the recognition that he deserves. He is also an outstanding wrestler.”

At the end of December Allen had an 18-5 wrestling record with 15 pins, so he is also having an extraordinary season in that sport and should be strong in the post-season.

More like this:

Former Marquette Coach Cody Best Named Assistant Coach At Collinsville
Jul 8, 2025
East St. Louis High Pitcher Jarvis Spearman Dominates Playoff Game With 13 Strikeouts and No-Hitter
Jun 24, 2025
Chase Bloomer Picks Up Second OVC Player of the Week Award
May 5, 2025
Five Grizzlies Voted 2025 Frontier League All-Stars
Jul 8, 2025
East St Louis Baseball Rebounds With Multiple College Scholarships For Players
Jun 26, 2025

 