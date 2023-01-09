ROXANA - Chase Allen has been a special athlete for Roxana High School. He played the tackle position for the Shells’ football team and is also a wrestler.

Coach Wade DeVries said Chase has been a leader in the weight room, which has played a large part in his success on the gridiron and in wrestling.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Allen is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

“Chase has been an essential part of our defense for the past three seasons,” Coach DeVries said. “Because of his position, nose tackle, he does not often have the stats or get the recognition that he deserves. He is also an outstanding wrestler.”

At the end of December Allen had an 18-5 wrestling record with 15 pins, so he is also having an extraordinary season in that sport and should be strong in the post-season.

More like this: