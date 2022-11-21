GRANITE CITY - Three Granite City High School football players recently concluded their seasons and their statistics and contributions to the squad are impressive.

Brady Smallie, a senior punter, Ian Poston, a senior kick returner, and Marquese Berry, a senior linebacker have played their last downs as Warriors. Brady, Ian, and Marquese are Stillwater Senior Living Male Athletes of the Month for Granite City.

These are some key stats on the three players:

Brady Smallie – Senior Punter

23 punts, 871 yards, 37.87 average

14th in STL Area

Ian Poston – Senior kick returner

4 attempts, 142 yards, 35.50 average

11th in STL Area

Marquese Berry – Senior Linebacker

101 tackles – 67 solo, 34 assisted

12th in STL area in tackles

Granite City’s head football coach Kindle Lyons said Poston will also be a strong Warriors boys track team performer in the spring.

“Ian is a fast kid who showed a lot of resiliency throughout the whole season,” Lyons said. “He took over after Kendrick (Lyons) got hurt at quarterback the last three weeks and did a decent job. I think he will have a promising road ahead of him once he gets to college and I think he will play in college and he will take off.”

Smallie was very valuable for the Warriors in the punter position, with an outstanding 37.87 per punt average.

“Brady is a multi-sport athlete,” Coach Lyons said. “He plays soccer as well and is a golfer. He is one of the all-around guys around at school. He had a good year punting for us.”

Marquese was described by the coach as: “A kid who works really, really hard to make plays for the team,” the coach said. “He was the kid if he was not on the field, we knew he wasn’t on the field. He is a very athletic guy and plays both sides of the ball.”

