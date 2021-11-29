ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School Senior Colten Roswell concludes his Explorers football career with many accolades. At Marquette, he earned All-Conference Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman as a freshman, sophomore, and junior year. As a senior, he was named to the All-Conference team as a Unanimous Offensive and Defensive Lineman.

Roswell is the Jeff Lauritzen-Country Financial Marquette Catholic Male Athlete Of The Month.

Roswell has high hopes of a college football career.

"I would absolutely love to continue playing football in college," he said. "I don't yet know where I want to attend college, but I just want the opportunity to continue playing the game I love."

Roswell said he would like to thank his mother, brother, and grandparents for pushing him to always do his best no matter the outcome.

"I would also like to thank my Marquette coaches for continuing to teach me the game I love so dearly and for helping me reach my full potential," he said.

Leon McElrath III was Roswell's coach his senior year.



Roswell said this was his ninth year of playing football.

"What I like most about football is that it is a team game, all 11 players on the field have to be working as one unit for them to succeed which I absolutely love," he said. "I also love that you have to keep a level head in the good times and the hard times. As our coaches always say, “You can’t let your highs be too high and your lows are too low.”



Other interests for the Marquette senior are playing varsity baseball and a hobby is cooking.



Overall, Roswell has loved his experience at Marquette Catholic.

"Being involved in Marquette football has taught me so much," he said. "Coming from a small school such as Marquette, I have always had to give it my all. Since my sophomore year, I have started on offense, defense, and special teams. This has taught me that you can’t give up and that no matter how tired you are, you always have more to give. My team has relied on me as a pillar for hope and guidance which has really helped me develop into a leader.

"Marquette football has also made me humble. We play team football and not selfish football which some people don’t understand the difference. At Marquette, you’re taught your job and you just need to do your job and everything will fall into place. You need to be Clark Kent, the man that shows up for work every day ready to do their job, and not Superman, the man that goes out of their way to make big plays."



Roswell said while in college he plans to major in business with an emphasis on marketing.

While being a two-sport varsity athlete Roswell has managed to maintain a 3.98 GPA. He is a pitcher on the Marquette High varsity baseball squad.

One of Roswell's proudest accomplishments this year is he became the first player in Prairie State Conference history to be named to the all-conference team as both a unanimous offensive and defensive lineman.



