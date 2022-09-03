COTTAGE HILLS - Foodstock 2022 is a food drive and fundraising event to help raise food and money for the Community Hope Center and Oasis Women’s Center. The event will be held from noon to midnight Saturday, September 17, at the Cottage Hills VFW, located at 121 S Williams St.

This year’s event will feature live musical performances the entire day; Lazy Lester will perform from noon - 3 p.m., followed by Roaming Home from 4-7 p.m., and finally Spillie Nelson from 8-11 p.m.

Foodstock Founder Emmy Lou Friemann said there will be a magic show from John Johnson starting at 6 p.m. There will also be several other kids’ activities, including a foam pit, karate demonstration, and ballon-twisting.

There is a $5 entry fee except for those 3 years old and under, who get in for free.

Friemann said Foodstock started small, but has grown immensely over the years.

“We’ve been doing it [for] almost 10 years,” Friemann said of the event. “It started out as a party at our house, just friends and family, and then in 2014 we started doing it at the Cottage Hills VFW and invited the public,” Friemann said.

She added that the “highlight” of the event is the “stack-off," where participants compete for a trophy to see who has the highest stack of food to be donated to the organizations. For more information about locations accepting food donations, visit the Foodstock Facebook page.

Community Hope Center is a nonprofit organization that helps provide food, clothing, and more to those in need, while Oasis Women’s Center is an emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse.

Friemann said she would like to especially thank this year’s to-tier sponsors for helping make this event possible. Those sponsors include The Misfits, Simmons Hanly Conroy Foundation, Newton Heating & Cooling, West Star Aviation, Berry’s Bar Staunton, and Team Campbell at Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors.

For more information about the event, visit the Foodstock Facebook page.

