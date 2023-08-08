Food For Thought With Linda Petterson: Upcoming Classes, and MORE!

ALTON - Linda Petterson of Safe Food Specialist appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! for the latest installment of the show’s Food For Thought segment. She discussed her series of upcoming Food Safety Manager Certification classes, her path to becoming a food safety instructor, and much more.

“In my class, I tell stories, and that’s how people remember - I’ve got a lot of stories,” Petterson said. “People remember my stories - they’ll be taking the test and they’ll go, ‘Oh yeah, I remember her talking about her girl friend having celiac disease.’”

Petterson will be hosting several upcoming food safety classes to help food industry professionals receive their Food Safety Manager Certification. The next class is on August 14 at the VFW in Staunton, and each class takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Future classes will be held everywhere from Casino Queen in East St. Louis to Johnson’s Corner in Alton and more.

Four more classes will be held in August, followed by two in September, two in October, and one in November. The cost is $145 for an 8-hour class with an online exam, and certification is valid for five years across the country. The full schedule of classes can be found at this link - those interested should sign up soon, as seating is limited to 35 per class.

Petterson brings to the table years of bartending, sales, and food safety experience, and some of the relationships she formed along the away allow her to host classes in places like Casino Queen. Her success has not been overnight, and she said she found her “true calling” after an experience with a “terrible” food safety teacher.

“I wondered for so many years, what was my true calling?” Petterson said. “I did this, I liked bartending … and this came about just by taking this silly class that I didn’t think I would ever teach,” she said. “The teacher was so terrible, I thought, ‘I can do her job better,’ and then away I went.”

To find out more about these classes, contact Petterson at (618) 407-6075, email safefoodspecialist@gmail.com, or visit the Safe Food Specialist website. The full interview with Petterson can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

