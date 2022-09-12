Food For Thought: Alton School District Launches Book Vending Machines In Seven Elementary Schools Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton School District recently launched a new set of vending machines in seven of their elementary schools, but not the kind you would think. While a traditional vending machine feeds the stomach, these machines – filled with a wide array of books – fuel the mind. ALTON - The Alton School District recently launched a new set of vending machines in seven of their elementary schools, but not the kind you would think. While a traditional vending machine feeds the stomach, these machines – filled with a wide array of books – fuel the mind. Each Book Vending Machine is proudly adorned with the distinguished Alton Redbird mascot, the sponsor of the respective machine, as well as text that proudly states, “Redbirds are Readers.” And if it’s up to the faculty in Alton schools, this statement will ring true for years to come. Continuing literacy with the help of partners Reading is a cornerstone for learning and becomes such a pivotal piece of future success for students. So much so that if a child cannot read at grade level by the end of third grade, their chances of success are significantly impacted, according to Ron Mayhew, a longstanding advocate for literacy and CCO Club Communications Officer at the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. The Book Vending Machines are yet another step that the Alton School District is taking to continue improvement in literacy in their young students, all with the help of community partners and sponsors along the way. As stated by assistant principal of North Elementary School, Andrea Powers, “It takes a village.” The meaning behind the machine While a new concept to Alton, Book Vending Machines originated from the Global Vending Group. The machines exist in multiple schools – scattered in 48 states across the United States. But each machine, regardless of location, imparts the same end goal: getting books into the hands of students, all while bridging the gap between literacy and engagement. Article continues after sponsor message Beyond the hope that each student will gain reading and comprehension skills by receiving a book from the vending machine, the incentives are equally as important. Positive behavior, academic excellence, or improved grades and attendance are a few of the many ways that students can get their hands on a shiny gold coin to use to receive their new book in the vending machine. Each school decides the method in which the coins are distributed, but the result from the student is likely to be unanimous. The coin is not only the ticket to selecting one of the new books in the vending machine, but quickly becomes a token of pride for a student. With good behavior recognized, students feel a sense of dignity and achievement, which is nearly as important as the book itself. Not to mention, a feeling of ownership is instilled, as the brand-new books are theirs to keep. Bringing life back into reading One can find a machine at East, West, and North Elementary, sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club; Lovejoy Elementary, sponsored by the Alton Educational Foundation, as well as Lewis & Clark, Eunice Smith and Gilson Brown Elementary, all of which are still welcoming sponsors. No school was left behind in this endeavor. With crisp books under bright lights that spark wonder and enchantment, Elaine Kane, assistant superintendent of the Alton School District, believes the vending machine displays books as they should be – in a way that creates a sense of wonder in every student. Ultimately, that’s what books should do, open kids to a world of knowledge, and understanding and perhaps, impart a little joy and excitement in the process.

