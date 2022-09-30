ALTON - A food drive is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Millennium Temple Church at 801 Blair Ave. in Alton.

The food drive is being done by the church with Alderwoman Rosie Brown of the Fourth Ward in Alton.

Brown said in times like today "we can’t take for granted everyone is comfortable with food items, etc." She said these items should help families who are needing some assistance at this time.

The items include baby formula, cereal, fruit, snacks, and many nutritional items.

Brown said the food will be distributed through the evening while supplies last.

