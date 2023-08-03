ALTON - Webster Temple Church of God in Christ invites everyone to their Vacation Bible School (VBS) next week from Aug. 10–12. They’ll mark the end of summer with games, crafts, a bookbag giveaway, free haircuts and lessons from the Bible.

This year’s theme is “Twist and Turns.” Webster Temple’s VBS will be focusing on Psalms 25:4 with the slogan “Following Jesus changes the game.”

“Everybody knows about Webster Temple’s Vacation Bible School. We do it up,” Rosie Brown, the church’s VBS coordinator, said. “It’s all geared towards education and learning and fun.”

The church, located at 1100 Highland Avenue in Alton, will offer different groups according to age, including an adult class. Children ages 5 and up are welcome. Brown estimates that there will be approximately 80 kids who participate in the church’s VBS this year.

From 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11, the groups will enjoy crafts, food, music, and lessons. There will also be various giveaways with incentives to do well in school.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the street will be blocked off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a party to wrap up the week’s lessons and celebrate with games, snacks and a cookout. The church will also sponsor a bookbag giveaway, and attendees can receive free haircuts.

“We know that there have been several bookbag giveaways, but the children can never get enough school supplies,” Brown added. “They have to have school supplies throughout the year, and if they don’t have the resources to help them, that will distract them from their learning. So they can never get enough. We’re going to make sure that we do our part as a church in our community to make sure that children have the resources.”

In that vein, the church hopes that the VBS program will encourage kids to do well and ask for help if they need it. Brown noted that the church’s Pastor Sancho Williams and Lady Allyssia Williams are both community-oriented, and VBS is a chance for Webster Temple to give back.

“We know that our children, the youth, run into a lot of obstacles, a lot of ups and downs. So we’re just teaching them and reminding them they’re not going through by themselves,” Brown said. “We’re teaching them how to level up, how to be accountable, how to know that you’re not in it by yourself. There are people that you can talk to. And we will follow them throughout the school year, and we’re there, no matter what church they choose. We remind them that we are there if they need us at any time.”

To learn more or register your child, visit the Webster Temple Church of God in Christ official website or Facebook page. You can also register in person starting at 5:15 on Aug. 10 at the church.

