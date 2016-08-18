EDWARDSVILLE - This week’s Focus on Finance includes the presentation to the Board “Addressing the Long-Term Financial Stability of District 7”, which was presented on Monday, August 8, and again last night, Monday, August 15. In addition, last night the Board members held a discussion that featured questions regarding the presentation. Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations Dave Courtney and I answered the Board members' questions.

A written copy of the questions and answers is attached. We hope that you find this information helpful. Click here to view the written copy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

v

More like this:

Nov 5, 2024 - Local Elections 2024: Results For Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin, Jersey Counties

Oct 22, 2024 - 2024 Election: Who's on the Ballot in Madison County?

Oct 12, 2024 - Belt Urges Residents To Nominate Local School Board Members For Award

Oct 26, 2024 - 2024 Election: Jersey County Voters Face Uncontested Races, Ballot Questions

Oct 28, 2024 - Several Contests On St. Clair County Ballot For 2024

 