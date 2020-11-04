GLEN CARBON - Dress down days at Father McGivney Catholic High School are used to empower our students to serve organizations they have a personal connection with. Each Dress Down day, students are asked to donate $5.00 to support the organizations and for the privilege to dress down.

FMCHS most recent dress down day was assigned to the local non-profit organization, A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Help Center, in Maryville. McGivney student Zeke Huber (Class of 2021) reached out to the FMCHS principal Joe Lombardi, over the summer to ask if McGivney could support this organization. Zeke grew interested in helping this organization after his mother, Amanda Huber, became the Executive Director for the Center. Jaycie Rodgers and Bethany Riechmann, parents of current McGivney students serve on the Board of Directors at the Center.

The students were excited to donate a total of $1,352 to A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Help Center. The donations will help to support women and families with daily needs for pregnancy (gift cards for gas, groceries, clothing, medicines, vitamins...), needs for babies and children ( diapers, formula, clothing, baby items...), and daily operating needs.

