EAST ST. LOUIS - There will be a special Fans in the Stands is a kick-off event sponsored by Special Olympics Illinois at East St. Louis Senior High School at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

East St. Louis Flyers Special Olympics basketball team will take on the Edwardsville Tigers Special Olympics basketball team. Both school districts are strategically focusing on inclusion efforts to become a Special Olympics Unified Champion School.

Families, friends and community members will support the East St Louis Flyers Special Olympics basketball team as they compete against the Edwardsville Tigers Special Olympics basketball team. Media are welcome.

East St. Louis School District fosters a climate of inclusion. This is the first of many opportunities for students with physical and learning differences to participate in school-driven extracurricular and leadership activities.

More like this: