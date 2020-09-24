EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with Walgreen’s to provide a flu vaccine clinic on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Contact the Center to arrange an appointment. There is no charge for the clinic with most insurance. Those registered should bring their insurance card and an ID. Appointments are required.

Masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times in the Center building. Those entering for an appointment are asked to enter with a mask on and complete a health survey at the door. Temperature will also be taken prior to entry to the common area.

For questions, additional information, or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Center: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Junior Service Club of Edwardsville Glen Carbon for supporting health programs at the Center and Walgreen’s for providing the clinic.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.