While respiratory illness season storms on, one virus continues to be the unfortunate leader of them all.

Influenza, or the flu, is dominating the other viruses like COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), norovirus, Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and others, according to Doug Kasper, MD, an infectious disease specialist with OSF HealthCare. He adds that the increase in flu cases is “typical and expected” for this time of year. The strain of flu that is circulating is an Influenza A strain, which is also predicted.

Flu at highest rate and climbing

"Seasonal influenza rates are increasing each week, per the CDC. That refers to the number of positive tests that are being seen at access sites, like (OSF) PromptCare, urgent care, emergency departments and primary care offices," Dr. Kasper says. "The percentage of tests returning positive for influenza is climbing and it's at its highest level for our season."

This comes just days after the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported two flu deaths in children, both under the age of two.

“Even one pediatric flu death is a tremendous loss. We express sincere condolences to the families of these children,” said Dr. Olusimbo Ige, CDPH Commissioner. “Respiratory virus season is in full swing, and vaccination remains the best way to protect against severe illness, including in children.”

Why the flu vaccine is beneficial

"While the influenza vaccine is not perfect, as far as protecting against infection, cumulative influenza vaccine is associated with less severe illness,” Dr. Kasper says. This means your body builds up a library of vaccine, and over time, if you're exposed to a strain, even if it's changed, potentially had you been vaccinated or exposed to that strain in the past is beneficial for the future."

Seasonal flu shots are available and recommended for anyone 6 months and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Free vaccines can be accessed at local pharmacies, or with you or your child’s primary care provider.

Is the flu up because COVID-19 is down?

"The precautions we followed for COVID-19, like masking, isolation and staying home when sick, have largely been changed in this era," Dr. Kasper says. "So, we have people that are more accustomed to coming into work when they've felt sick yesterday, whereas in the past they wouldn't do that."

In the CDC’s FluView database, the organization reports that over 37,000 people across the United States were admitted to hospitals with flu in the first week of January. Five pediatric influenza deaths were reported, now totaling 16 children who have died from the virus this flu season.

Flu vaccines are still important late in flu season

"For people that have been vaccinated, that's wonderful. For people that have not been vaccinated, there is still time and benefit to receive vaccines while we're in the middle of flu season," Dr. Kasper says. "There are therapeutics like antiviral medications that can be prescribed for people that are at risk with influenza."

Dr. Kasper says if anyone has flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, chills, body aches, headache) for more than 2 days, they should contact their medical provider immediately. They can discuss whether they should be tested for the flu and how to proceed with treating symptoms.

