ALTON - Flourish Alton has a Citywide Virtual Presentation from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, January 28, 2022. City Shapers is a community and economic development cohort we've been building for some time. The cohort launched in September with 12 teams filled with leaders from all around our city: business owners, nonprofit leaders, City council members, church leaders, school officials, police officers, therapists, professors, and more. It has been such a promising start, says Peter Hough, one of the leaders of the group. "As you probably know, collaborative planning is so hard to do and it's a big deal that so many leaders have committed to this two-year process," he said. "We're working with The Lupton Center out of Atlanta and we're doing a citywide virtual presentation of what we've learned so far in this first 4-month assessment phase." The Big Idea:

"Join leaders from across Alton as we examine how we can better serve those experiencing material poverty," Hough said. "Alton wants to be a city that does more than help people in need. We want to be a city where all people have a chance to flourish! "During this event, a presentation will be made about a recent survey of the systems that exist in our community for addressing poverty."

Hough continued and said: "Over the past few months leaders from Alton's city government, nonprofits, businesses, and faith communities have participated in an assessment process that looks at the health and effectiveness of how we are addressing poverty in Alton. "Over 50 organizations in Alton participated in this assessment. We can't wait to share the results with you! Come and learn what makes Alton a caring and generous city and what we can do to make it even better! Register for a virtual presentation on what we've learned so far, where we hope to go as a cohort over the next two years, and how you can be involved." This assessment process has been facilitated by a cohort called City Shapers, which is made up of 45 leaders from various sectors in the city. The presentation on January 28th will be made by The Lupton Center, a nonprofit consultancy based in Atlanta. Register at bit.ly/FlourishAlton