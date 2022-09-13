HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, on the Illinois River Road near Schleeper Lane in Brussels in Calhoun County. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Amanda A. Koskela, 42, of Florissant, MO., was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Promoting Prostitution

Felony Driving While Suspended

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol

Operating Uninsured Vehicle

Improper Lane Usage

Improper Lighting (Registration Light)

The suspect was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

