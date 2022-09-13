HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, on the Illinois River Road near Schleeper Lane in Brussels in Calhoun County. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Amanda A. Koskela, 42, of Florissant, MO., was arrested on the following charges:

  • Amanda A. KoskelaUnlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Promoting Prostitution
  • Felony Driving While Suspended
  • Illegal Transportation of Alcohol
  • Operating Uninsured Vehicle
  • Improper Lane Usage
  • Improper Lighting (Registration Light)

The suspect was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

