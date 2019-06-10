ST. LOUIS - Waters are expected to recede following crests across the region late last week during what is now looking like the second largest flood in the region's history.

In two days, Alton will go from 38.6 to 37.3 feet, a drop of more than a foot, more rain is predicted to reach the area this weekend with the potential of an inch or two. While this sounds daunting, these rains will mostly be located in the Ozarks and Meramec Valleys.

It could slow the recession of the waters, but it will not likely cause much of a rise at this time.

There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. There's no risk of severe weather at this time, and meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) said it would not likely be a significant rainmaker at this time.