GRAFTON - With river levels in Grafton approaching 29 feet, Peter Allen, an owner of the Loading Dock Bar and Grill, said his business is evacuating and preparing to close.

During the evacuation of valuables and essential equipment, Allen utilized a forklift to transport people through flooded areas, adding the forklift is able to move through fairly high water levels. During one trip, however, the forklift stalled in the river with four women stranded in the bucket of the machine, clutching bags full of valuables - which were far from water-proof.

"Twenty-nine feet barely creeks into our business, the Loading Dock," Allen said. "We were intending to be open on Sunday, but will not be, since the flood predictions raised again. During the process of getting everything organized inside, we shuttled people in and out on a forklift. During the last trip out with four women in the bucket, the forklift stalled in the river."

Luckily, Allen said four "tall guys" were able to assist the women and the valuables to the safety of dry land. Allen said everyone is safe and sound, but said the forklift is still stalled and stranded in the river.

"They are safe and sound and drinking at the Bloody Bucket Saloon - one of the last businesses in Grafton still open," Allen said.

