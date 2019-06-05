WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke to Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau to get an update on how IEMA is responding to historic and ongoing flooding throughout Illinois. Durbin thanked first responders for their bravery and pledged to do everything he can in the Senate to ensure the federal government is being responsive to the needs of Illinois counties still at-risk of dangerous flooding.

“It was good to speak with Acting Director Tate-Nadeau today and hear how IEMA is taking steps to help Illinoisans during this period of unprecedented flooding. This will no doubt be tough on families, farmers, and local businesses, but I am committed to helping our state recover any way I can in Washington,” Durbin said. “I will continue working with IEMA and my colleagues in Congress to help keep Illinoisans prepared and safe.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Last week, Illinois Governor J.B. Priztker activated the Illinois National Guard to help with state flooding operations and response efforts. Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration for 34 counties.

More like this: