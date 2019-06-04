SEE VIDEO:

NUTWOOD - The headaches have hit full force in Calhoun County and also in Nutwood in Jersey County.

It was determined Monday night that water was overtopping several sections of the Nutwood Levee in Jersey County. The water flow forced Illinois Department of Transportation to close Illinois Route 16/100 near East Hardin and also eliminated access to the Joe Page Bridge and Calhoun County at Hardin.

A visit by a reporter/photographer Michael Weaver to the Nutwood Levee area shows two visible areas where sandbags have been overtopped by water. There was also water observed flowing toward the Joe Page Bridge.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police encouraged residents to obey traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards.

“The message boards and barriers have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures,” the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said. “Please consider alternate routes or allow additional time.”

Illinois State Police District 18 Interim Lt. Commander Mark Gillock said Monday night from what he has witnessed law enforcement, IDOT, the National Guard and many volunteers have worked well together with the various flood challenges.

“Some of our main challenges are providing enough resources to local folks and answering calls,” he said. “IDOT has been moving 24-7 to get resources to sandbag and the critical needs, sewer systems, government buildings, and more in communities.”

Gillock advised everyone show great care around the flooded road areas and obey the barriers.

Jerry Sievers, of Calhoun County, has been working tirelessly in efforts to sandbag and preserve the wall and other structures. He said this a stark reminder of 1993 with the succession of events in 2019.

Sievers said the river will keep rising and over the levee now that it has overtopped it in places.

He had a question why the Corps of Engineers doesn’t dredge around the Nutwood area much any more. He said he didn’t know if that would allow the area to handle more water or not, but the dredging has been suspended.

“I remember in 1993 how I boated to work every day and remember how it took four months to drain the water,” he said. “I don’t think some of the younger people believe me on what it was like then and the problems the levee breaking can cause.”

Lt. Carlos Ortiz of the Illinois National Guard was the leader of a group watching the levee two nights ago. He said their job has been to notify areas of concern to the experts so they can possibly work on fixes.

Jersey Community Hospital brought some personal hygiene supplies to Nutwood Firehouse, a center point during the flood dilemma. The Nutwood residents and volunteers were very appreciative of the Jersey Community Hospital donation.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it will have maps of Calhoun County detours to assist in getting in and our county."

“If anyone needs one, please feel free to come in and get it,” the sheriff’s office said.

Note: An update is to come on the Nutwood Levee story, with new photos.

