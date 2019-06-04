ALTON - The Alton Public Works crew is extending the massive flood wall two feet in height with concrete blocks on State Street and behind Morrison's.

"We are built to an elevation of 40 feet as far as flood stages are concerned," Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said. "That gives us about a foot of clearance from the flood crest forecasts to where we are and I am not really comfortable with that with the predicted rains. We are going to add some insurance blocks on top to make sure all we did isn't lost.

"This will take it to 42 feet in the lowest spot. That is pretty close to the red line on Ardent Mills for the 1993 flood mark. The forecast has been pretty static; the forecast is a crest of 39.2 feet and with all the rain, we not going to take any chances in the lowest spot. We will be substantially higher in the lowest area here by Morrison's.

Barnhart said the floodwall that extends on down the other direction from Morrison's toward the Alton Convention and Visitor's Center can be extended, too, if necessary.

The flood stage stands at 38.06 feet as of 1:30 p.m. at Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton on Tuesday. The projected highest crest this week is 39.2 feet on Thursday. This flood ranks second all-time behind only the Flood of 1993 where the crest in Alton was 42.7 feet.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

