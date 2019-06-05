ALTON/HARDIN - Some Alton High School R.O.T.C. members showed their care for the region when they volunteered hours to help sandbag in both Alton and Hardin.

Alton R.O.T.C. leader Master Sergeant Rich Dansizen said he was extremely proud of the team members for sandbagging in Hardin, Kampsville and ultimately, Alton.

“It means a lot,” Dansizen said about the efforts. “It is all about community service and this is pushing it to the limit. We have had quite a few help sandbag.”

Christine Modrovsky, president of the Alton R.O.T.C. parent booster club. That group does fundraising for R.O.T.C. only.

“I think they did learn a lot, they learned how much you have to prepare when a flood happens and the effects of a flood and how dangerous the water is.”

Modrovsky said she believes an abundance of life lessons are learned in the R.O.T.C. program.

“It shows kids respect for life in general,” she said. “Some go into the military and some use the four years of the R.O.T.C. program to put on their resumes for their future if they choose not to go into the military,” she said. “It really is a great program, overall.”

