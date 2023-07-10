CARROLLTON - A few individuals are facing a range of charges out of Greene County from the past couple of weeks, including one individual who attempted to flee police with six other charges from Scott County prior to his arrest.

Isiah M.E. Barham, 24, of Springfield, was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding an officer and manufacturing/delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after being previously charged in Scott County with six total counts, including: Aggravated fleeing/eluding an officer at 21+ mph over the limit Reckless driving Possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis Driving on a suspended license Speeding 35+ mph over the limit Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Barham was charged on June 29. Court filings indicate that he remains in custody.

Dusty L. Crannell, 42, of Ankeny, Iowa, was charged with violating an order of protection and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested on June 30 by the White Hall Police Department and remains in custody.

Lacey A. Thompson, 45, of Roodhouse, was charged with one count of criminal damage to property. She was arrested on July 3 by the Carrollton Police Department and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

