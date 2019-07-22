EAST ALTON - The week begins with flash flooding in the Madison County Area.

In East Alton, flash flooding closed several roads this morning. The train viaduct in East Alton at West St. Louis Avenue and West Main Street was flooded. One vehicle is stuck in the water on West St Louis Avenue. Also, East St Louis Avenue was closed by Van Pretter Park due to flooding.

According to the East Alton Police Departments Facebook Page, West St. Louis Avenue at West Main is back open.

Emergency crews are in the area blocking streets to make sure drivers stay safe and don't try to pass through flooded areas.

Madison County is under a flash flood warning until 10:00 a.m. Monday.

