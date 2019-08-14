GRANITE CITY - On Monday, Aug. 12, thunderstorms dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in the town.

Many businesses in Granite City had to close because of the flash flooding. Several neighborhoods were flooded. Some of the hardest-hit areas were around Wilson Park, Nameoki Road, Pontoon Road, and Pine Street.

Granite City Schools had to be postponed until Monday due to flood cleanup at the schools.

St. Elizabeth’s Catholic School had several inches of rain poured into the cafeteria, kitchen, and bathrooms.

Another hard-hit business was Duke Bakery at 3202 Nameoki Road in Granite City. The bakery had several inches of water throughout their business. The Duke Bakery Facebook page. "Down but not out. Lots of work to do but we will be up and running before you know it. We will be in contact with all orders until we are back open. Also if you have any questions or need your bakery fix to give us a call at our Alton location (618) 462-2922.”

The City of Granite City is working with Madison County to declare Monday’s rain event a natural disaster. The City of Granite City said in a statement: "Please do not place debris curbside. Dumpsters will be delivered at collection points throughout the city. Locations will be provided shortly."

The city will be meeting with nonprofits and churches to discuss community needs, clean-up and additional assistance.

