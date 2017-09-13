(Busch Stadium) Just three short years ago, Jack Flaherty played shortstop when he wasn’t on the mound for Harvard-Westlake High School. So he was particularly upset with himself for not making a play on a grounder back to him in tonight’s 6-0 loss for his St. Louis Cardinals.

“That ground ball back to me, it really should have been a double play,” he stated. “That’s really kind of sitting with me right now. And then the ball to the pitcher just kind of got away and hit him in the back. For the most part, just moving forward to tomorrow.”

Flaherty completed the force play at first, but then with two strikes hit Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle. Ryan Sherriff was then summoned from the bullpen.

The loss marked the first of Flaherty’s career. He finished with a line of 4.1 innings pitched with 4 hits, 3 ER, 2 BBs, and 3 Ks. He also allowed one home run and the hit batter.

“We were trying to go in, but it just got away from me and went up and in,” explained Flaherty. “Hit him. Obviously, not what I was trying to do. I had executed well to him before, but the ball just got away. Then Sherriff came in and got the lefty out, which is what he was supposed to do and it just didn’t go well after that.”

Things not going well included a grand slam Eugenio Suarez hit off Sherriff. But the rookie showed poise in keeping the focus of his frustrations on himself.

“Not being able to turn a double play on a really routine play that I feel like I should make every time and for me not to make that and then to have the ball slip away, it’s frustrating,” reiterated Flaherty. “But right now, it’s about the team. We weren’t able to pull this one out so we’re just trying to look forward to tomorrow.”

The shutout was the sixth of the season against the Cardinals–three of them have been dealt by Cincinnati. St. Louis went 0-6 with runners in scoring position and were unable to move a runner past second base after the 3rd inning.

photo credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports