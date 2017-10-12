Five years ago today, the St. Louis Cardinals rallied in “epic” fashion to score four runs with two outs in the top of the 9th inning to defeat the Washington Nationals 9-7 and advance to the 2012 NLCS.

Carlos Beltran led off the inning with a double off reliever Drew Storen and moved to third on a groundout from Matt Holliday. Allen Craig struck out, but then Yadier Molina and David Freese both drew walks. Daniel Descalso, who had also homered earlier in the game, and Pete Kozma each followed with a two-run single to take the 9-7 lead.

Jason Motte then shut Washington down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 9th to close out the victory.

After the game, Chris Carpenter addressed the team…

photo credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

video credit: Brian Stull/STLBaseballWeekly.com