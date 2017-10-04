POCAHONTAS – Pocahontas Fire and EMS requested mutual aid early Wednesday morning for a serious house fire in the 500 block of Academy Street in Pocahontas and five patients were treated and transported to hospitals.

Pocahontas sought mutual aid at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and two Highland ambulances responded along with Highland and Highland-Pierron Fire Departments, Greenville, Keyesport and Shoal Creek.

Highland Fire Chief J. Brian Wilson said five patients were treated and transported by Highland, including the mother of the children, a 12-year-old child and two 15-month-old infants.

“One infant was immediately transported by helicopter to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis,” Wilson said. “The mother was immediately transported to a second waiting helicopter and was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The second infant and the twelve-year-old were treated in the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland initially, then both were transferred to Cardinal Glennon in St Louis, one by ground ambulance and one via helicopter. All experienced significant to serious injuries.

“The father was transported to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville via another EMS agency and I am not aware of his disposition at this time.”

