EDWARDSVILLE - Five players got two hits each, while Adam Bovinett also drove in three runs, and Henry Stirnaman struck out three while on the mound as Collinsville bounced back from a loss the day before to defeat Champaign Centennial 11-8 in the Illinois Prep Baseball Report Kickoff showcase event Saturday morning, March 22, 2025, at the Edwardsville High junior varsity field.

The Kahoks took two of three in the showcase, winning their opener on Thursday over Galesburg 2-1 in nine innings, before dropping a 9-4 decision to Jacksonville Routt Catholic on Friday. The Kahoks banged out 13 hits on the day to bounce back and take the win over the Chargers.

Collinsville scored single runs in the first three innings, but Centennial hit for three runs in the first and two in the second to take a 5-3 lead. The Kahoks scored six times in the top of the fourth to go up 9-5, the two sides traded runs in the fifth, with the Chargers scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to cur the lead to 10-8. Collinsville added a run in the top of the seventh to make the final 11-8.

Bovinett led the way for Collinsville with two hits and three RBIs, while both Ben Tillman and Carson Parill had two hits and an RBI each, Luke Robinson and Roman Pomerantz had two hits apiece, Will Swip had a hit and drove home two runs, Lucas Owen had a hit and RBI, and Carter Harrington also had a hit.

Stirnaman struck out three while on the mound, and Matt Reynolds, Cal Swartz, and Rainn Hoelting all fanned one batter each.

Centennial is now 0-3 on the year, while the Kahoks go to 2-1, and next play at Breese Central on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., then compete in a tournament as the USA Baseball Complex In Memphis next weekend, going against Medina, Tenn., South Gibson on Friday at 1 p.m., then meet Delaware, Ohio, Hayes later that day at 4 p.m., then take on Cincinnati Lakes Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Collinsville has its home opener at Woodland Park on Apr. 2 against Granite City at 4:30 p.m.

