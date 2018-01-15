ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Fontbonne University awarded degrees and honors in December 2017 to 122 undergraduate and graduate students.

"We are extremely proud of these students, now Fontbonne alumni, whose hard work and perseverance have led to academic success," said Dr. J. Michael Pressimone, Fontbonne University president. "As they take their next steps, we're confident that they are prepared as leaders to serve their communities and the world."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The following area students earned degrees:

Alton, IL
Tanisha Jackson, Master of Science

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville, IL
Nikole Bowen, Master of Business Administration
Jennie Stare, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude

Granite City, IL
Jennifer Fourcault, Bachelor of Arts

Jerseyville, IL
Glenda Jedlicka, Master of Arts

Fontbonne University is a Catholic coeducational institution of higher education offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts and professional studies, as well as evening and online programs for working adults. Fontbonne was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. To learn more, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

More like this:

LC Welcomes New Faculty Members for Fall 2025 Semester
Sep 4, 2025
History Of American Pies Focus On Oct. 4, 2025, Program At Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site
Oct 1, 2025
Bridging Currents and Conservation: The Dual Passions of Joey Anthony
Sep 23, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces One Appointment to Boards and Commissions
Sep 9, 2025
Prairie Cardiovascular Welcomes Rece Portell, PA-C, to O’Fallon  
Sep 23, 2025

 