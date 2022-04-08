COTTAGE HILLS - Recently, Karen Masiero’s family posed for a five-generation photo. In any day and age, it is unusual that a family is together for five generations.

Baby, Madelyn, is the youngest of the cast at 6 months in the photo, and two great grandparents are still alive.

“We are very thankful about it and it is very unusual,” Karen said. “We are all very close and I am very proud of my family.”

The Guinness Words Records said the record of seven living generations occurred when Augusta Bunge of Medford, Wisconsin, who was 110, lived to see. the birth of her great-great-great-great grandson in January 1989. Five generations alive at one time is definitely a "rare" occurrence, experts say.

