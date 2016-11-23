SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police have charged five individuals after completing a lengthy investigation to a burglary at D & D Tire on Madison Avenue in South Roxana on Sept. 6, 2016.

Numerous items were recovered in the investigation linking the subjects to the burglary, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. Police responded on Sept. 6 at around 8:03 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the scene. Coles said all five suspects are now in custody this week.

The following subjects were charged in connection with the D & D Tire break in:

Dalton Sitzes and his brother Clayton Sitzes from South Roxana, Dana Gernign, Aaron Bashsam and Caleb Springer, who live in East Alton.

